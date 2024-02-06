(Bloomberg) -- Efforts by China’s solar manufacturers to use share buybacks to arrest a slump in market valuations are expected to have only a limited impact, with the sector facing continued pressure on profits.

Longi Green Energy Technology Co., the world’s largest solar equipment maker, plans to repurchase as much as 600 million yuan ($83 million) of its Shanghai-listed shares, the company said Monday. That follows Tongwei Co.’s proposal for a 2 billion yuan buyback last week, and an earlier move by JinkoSolar Holding Co.

Clean energy companies have been among China’s worst performers in the past year on the benchmark CSI 300 Index because increased competition has driven equipment prices lower, and as capacity expansions have outpaced growth in demand. That’s squeezed profitability even as global installations of wind and solar power hit records.

The amounts committed by some solar firms to buybacks so far are “quite minimal,” and investor focus is likely to remain on the sector’s challenges, according to Dennis Ip, an analyst with Daiwa Capital Markets. “We think the profitability of the solar sector will be deteriorating,” he said.

Listed companies have been urged by the China Securities Regulatory Commission to increase repurchases as authorities attempt to stabilize a severe rout that saw the CSI 300 close at a five-year low on Friday.

