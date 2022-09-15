(Bloomberg) -- China’s bond traders are growing less optimistic about the prospects for more monetary easing, if the derivatives markets are anything to go by.

The nation’s one-year interest rate swaps, which show investor expectations of funding costs in the future, climbed for the seventh straight day Friday in their longest rising streak since August 2019. That’s because China’s persistent attempts to cap the yuan’s weakness are spurring bets it may hold off large monetary easing steps in the near term, even as the economy sputters under the weight of Covid lockdowns and a housing market collapse.

“It is increasingly clear that it would be difficult for the PBOC to deliver a sizable monetary stimulus,” said Kiyong Seong, lead Asia macro strategist at Societe Generale SA in Hong Kong. “A rise at the front-end of the curve could be partly attributable to such a prospect, especially amid the challenging FX market situation.”

The People’s Bank of China held the rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility steady Thursday while draining liquidity from the banking system to prevent a further widening of the US-China yield gap. Bets for a large Federal Reserve rate hike next week have already heightened concerns over capital rising outflows and set the yuan on course for its worst annual loss since 1994.

The central bank has stepped up its currency defense by setting a string of stronger-than-expected yuan fixings while also reducing the foreign exchange reserve ratio to boost the currency. However, the measures have only slowed the yuan’s slide, which was spurred by a PBOC rate cut last month before snowballing on hawkish Federal Reserve bets.

While analysts expect the PBOC to stay vigilant of yuan volatility in the run-up to a twice-a-decade party reshuffle next month, expectations for additional PBOC easing in the longer term remain intact as growth projections dwindle. The consensus in a Bloomberg survey is for the economy to expand 3.5% this year, which would be the second-weakest annual reading in more than four decades.

Some analysts are forecasting more easing. Credit Agricole CIB sees room for more liquidity injections in 4Q, with a potential 50 basis points reserve requirement ratio cut to accommodate the special bond issuance by local governments and to partially replace the MLF funding. Maybank Securities Pte. sees an MLF rate cut by 1Q next year.

