(Bloomberg) -- The ongoing trade dispute between Washington and Beijing is weighing on debt issued by China’s technology sector. Chinese tech firms have posted the biggest losses this year among the nation’s investment-grade dollar bond names, down 3.2 percent. “The industry has already been under pressure following the tightening oversight by the Chinese authorities, and now there’s also the intensifying tension between China and U.S., following the incidents involving ZTE and Huawei,” said Angus To, deputy head of research at ICBC International. “The uncertainties are set to continue and market sentiment on tech names would remain cautious,” he added.

