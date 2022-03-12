(Bloomberg) --

China has asked residents in the technology hub of Shenzhen to work from home and has closed non-essential venues in southern Chinese city as the country braces for a nationwide Covid-19 resurgence last seen in the early days of the pandemic.

Daily locally transmitted Covid infections in China have ballooned to more than 1,500 from a little over 300 in less than a week and authorities have tightened restrictions in some megacities to tame omicron’s unfettered spread.

The country on Saturday reported 1,524 infections, with more than two thirds of them asymptomatic. Despite the rising caseload, only six Covid patients are severely ill and China hasn’t reported a single Covid-related death for more than a year.

The growing clusters spawned by the highly infectious omicron variant in China’s most developed large cities and economic powerhouses have turned into an unprecedented challenge for the country’s Covid Zero strategy, a policy abandoned by the rest of the world. Officials have largely resisted tactics such as lockdowns and mass testing and relied mostly on targeted responses, only to see omicron continues to spread.

Shenzhen has asked its almost 18 million residents to stay home next week while dining in at restaurants has been banned and non-essential venues such as bars and cinemas are closed, state media reported Saturday. Five of the city’s 10 districts will also conduct daily mass testing for four consecutive days, according to local media.

The city, which neighbors Hong Kong, has been battling a growing omicron outbreak that has led to lockdowns of residential compounds and office buildings. Shenzhen is also under pressure to stave off infections from seeping in through Hong Kong, which has seen daily cases rise to tens of thousands.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Disneyland said it will operate at controlled capacity and will require visitors to present negative Covid test results from within 24 hours of entering the amusement park. China’s financial hub is also battling a rising number of omicron infections that have prompted school closures for students from kindergarten through middle school next week.

Omicron has also spread in the eastern province of Shandong, which reported almost 600 infections on Saturday. In northeastern Jilin province, which borders Russia and North Korea, authorities have locked down provincial capital Changchun and removed the mayor of nearby city Jilin for failing to control the local outbreak that is now among the country’s worst and fastest growing.

