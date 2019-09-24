(Bloomberg) -- NIO Inc. reported a net loss of 3.29 billion yuan ($463 million) in the three months through June, marking another loss for the electrical-vehicle maker, which said it would cut its global staff by over 20% to cope with adverse market conditions.

The loss was worse than the average estimate of two analysts, who expected the company known as China’s Tesla to post a loss of 2.6 billion yuan. Revenue fell 7.5% from the previous quarter, while vehicle sales dropped 7.9%, the Shanghai-based automaker said in a statement.

NIO, which is backed by technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd., has continued to suffer net losses since it was founded by William Li in 2014. Fire risks led to a mass recall of nearly 5,000 vehicles in June, a significant portion of the total 17,550 the company had ever sold as of the end of May.

The picture for China’s EV market as a whole has dimmed in recent months. EV deliveries in the country, where half of the world’s electric cars are sold, declined in July for the first time, and then again in August as the government scaled back subsidies.

NIO scrapped its plan for a manufacturing plant in Shanghai after the government decided to provide support to Tesla, which aims to start production in China this year, another challenge for Li’s company. Annual capacity at the Tesla facility could eventually top 1 million vehicles, chief executive Elon Musk has said.

