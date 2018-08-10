(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group is about to make its billionaire chairman even richer.

The developer, which has regularly bought back its own shares, will hold a board meeting on Aug. 20 to consider paying a special dividend for the past two financial years. Assuming a payout of 50 percent of 2016-2017 profit, as announced in March, that could amount to 11.5 billion yuan ($1.7 billion) for Hui Ka Yan, who owns about 78 percent of the company.

Hui is China’s third-richest person, with an estimated wealth of $34.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Evergrande’s 2017 annual report shows the 59-year-old was paid 224,000 yuan last year in fees, and no salary. If he pockets the special dividends, Hui will be a step closer to replacing Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Pony Ma as China’s second-wealthiest individual, who is worth $37.7 billion.

Evergrande shares were up 5.3 percent as of 1:44 p.m. in Hong Kong on Friday, heading for a weekly gain of 33 percent. The main boost came in a 21 percent surge Tuesday, after the company said first-half profit likely more than doubled. Following a series of buybacks, Evergrande has a free float of just 15 percent, the third-smallest for a Hong Kong company with a market value above $10 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Evergrande’s biggest weekly advance since 2011 has propelled its shares to a 2.4 percent gain for this year, and left short-sellers licking their wounds. The move is still a far cry from 2017, when the Guangzhou-based company rallied 458 percent.

Evergrande is due to report first-half results later this month. China International Capital Corp. said in a note Friday it estimates profit to have doubled from a year earlier, and that generous dividend payouts are likely.

To contact the reporters on this story: Kana Nishizawa in Hong Kong at knishizawa5@bloomberg.net;Fox Hu in Hong Kong at fhu7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Will Davies at wdavies13@bloomberg.net, Ron Harui

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.