(Bloomberg) -- BYD Co., China’s top-selling car brand, reported a record quarterly profit Monday, rounding out its best period ever for electric vehicle sales despite a sectorwide slowdown.

Net income grew 82% from the same time last year to 10.4 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) in the three months through September, in-line with the company’s preliminary guidance earlier in October. Revenue rose 38% to 162 billion yuan.

Read More: BYD Shares Jump on China EV Maker’s Record Quarterly Profit

Net income for the first nine months of the year jumped to 21.4 billion yuan, already higher than its full-year figure of 16.6 billion yuan in 2022. Shenzhen-based BYD’s best-selling car models include the Song sport utility vehicle and Dolphin hatchback.

BYD sold almost as many fully electric vehicles as Tesla in the third quarter, falling just 3,456 short. Including hybrids, BYD sold a total 822,094 vehicles in the three-month period.

BYD’s strength comes despite sales growth of new-energy cars in China broadly slowing, with shipments expected to rise less than 1% month-on-month in October, according to the Passenger Car Association.

Analysts’ improving profit outlook for BYD has helped make its stock more attractive, driving its forward earnings multiple down to about 18 times, compared with over 50 times for Tesla.

BYD’s shares are up 40% in Hong Kong over the past 12 months and 28% year-to-date.

--With assistance from Charlotte Yang and Rebecca Choong Wilkins.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.