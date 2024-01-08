(Bloomberg) -- One of China’s biggest auto dealers is working with bankers to explore repayment options as its dollar bond comes due soon, highlighting how cash woes are spreading beyond the ailing real estate sector.

China Grand Automotive Services Limited is mulling various strategies for its 9.125% note maturing Jan. 30, including offering some cash payment upfront and extending the remainder of the principal by more than a year, according to people familiar with the matter. Deutsche Bank AG and China International Capital Corporation have reached out to some investors to discuss the plan, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

The move underscores efforts by China’s high-yield issuers to preserve cash as they struggle to refinance debt. The country’s slow economic recovery and a record number of defaults by property developers over the past years have created strains in the broader credit market.

“We won’t be very surprised if the company enters into an exchange offer as its liquidity position has deteriorated over 2023 and its maturity wall is hefty in the first quarter,” said Zerlina Zeng, senior credit analyst at Creditsights Inc. “Grand Automotive’s attempt to shift to electric cars, which would incur large investment but bring lower gross margin, will also limit the auto dealer’s ability to generate free cash flow for debt servicing.”

The firm may make the offer as early as this week if it opts for the plan, according to the people. The plan isn’t final and is subject to changes, and Grand Automotive may still choose to repay the bond in full as originally scheduled, they said.

It’s not clear if DB and CICC have been officially mandated as advisers, the people said. DB declined to comment, while Grand Automotive and CICC didn’t immediately reply to Bloomberg queries.

Grand Automotive sold the most number of cars in 2022 in China, according to China Automobile Dealers Association.

Fitch Ratings downgraded the firm by two notches in September to CCC-, expecting the company’s worsening liquidity position to increase its reliance on refinancing of its upcoming debt maturities.

Grand Automotive currently has $231.7 million outstanding for the 9.125% note, according to data complied by Bloomberg. The bond was indicated at 93.6 cents on the dollar Monday afternoon, a sign that investors are still expecting payment.

“Details are scarce, but the market may be overly optimistic regarding Grand Automotive’s 9.125% notes,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at private equity firm Kaiyuan Capital. “The discussions already raise serious doubt that Grand Auto will make full payment by Jan 30.”

