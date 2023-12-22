(Bloomberg) -- China’s highest court said it is launching a database with a small selection of legal cases — a move that comes amid concern a decade-old public repository of tens of millions of cases may be closed, limiting transparency.

“The sample database, once it is built, will surely be accessible to the public, including legal experts, lawyers and litigants!” the Supreme People’s Court said in a statement on social media Friday.

The new database will provide up to two examples of different types of cases and ensure judges apply the law in a consistent way, the court said. The change was necessary because rulings from 3,500 local courts around the nation indicated that judges arrived at vastly different decisions in similar cases, it added.

While the change appears to be an effort to improve China’s legal system, it may also wind up making it less transparent. A database launched in 2013 called China Judgments Online makes some 143 million rulings from cases around the countries publicly available. The top court said the new “sample database” now has just 2,000 entries.

The top court also said it will launch a platform next month that is only accessible to court officials. That confirmed an earlier report by the Beijing-based media outlet Caixin that prompted some law professors to express worries that Beijing will eventually retire the 2013 platform.

The top court said China Judgments Online would “continue to play its current role,” but that standards for uploading rulings would be “optimized.”

In 2021, about 11 million court rulings were removed from the platform, the South China Morning Post reported. The deleted files mostly involved criminal cases, the newspaper said, and all verdicts in death penalty cases.

A move by China to make its legal system less transparent could exacerbate investor concern about increasingly opaque governance. Beijing has stopped publishing data on the youth jobless rate as the figure rose to a record, saying it needed to improve the methodology.

The nation has also stopped releasing some corporate data and cut overseas access to a popular academic database.

--With assistance from Josh Xiao.

