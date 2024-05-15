China’s Top Diplomat Says US Tariffs Show Loss of ‘Sanity’

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi piled onto his nation’s criticism of the latest US tariffs, calling them “a classic example of bullying.”

The measures show that “some people in the US have lost their sanity in order to safeguard their unilateral hegemony,” Wang told reporters in Beijing on Wednesday after a meeting with Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in Beijing, according to state broadcaster China Central Television.

Wang called on other nations to condemn the tariffs, saying that “at this crucial moment of the economic recovery, the global community should tell the US to stop creating new troubles.”

The comments underscore Beijing’s heightened frustration with Washington over the trade measures. China’s Ministry of Commerce earlier blasted the Biden administration, saying Beijing “will take resolute measures to safeguard its own rights and interests.”

President Joe Biden is hiking tariffs on imports from China including semiconductors, solar cells and critical minerals, with rates ranging from 25% for batteries to 100% for electric vehicles.

The announcement was the culmination of a review of predecessor Donald Trump’s tariff increases, none of which were rolled back.

