Apr 18, 2023
China’s Top Envoy to Visit Philippines Amid US Alliance Push
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit the Philippines this week to boost ties and tackle regional security issues as the Southeast Asian nation bolsters its defense alliance with the US.
Beijing’s top envoy will meet Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo during a visit from April 21 to 23 to exchange views on recent South China Sea talks, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Tuesday. They will also discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, trade, energy and infrastructure, the agency added.
The visit coincides with the biggest U.S.-Philippine military exercises which run through next week — part of the wider push from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to advance the longstanding alliance. The U.S. recently gained expanded access to Philippine military site, and the nations are planning joint patrols in the South China Sea, where Beijing and Manila have a territorial dispute.
US, Philippines Follow Taiwan Drills With Biggest Exercises
Qin will fly to Manila days after Chinese ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian drew controversy for saying that the Southeast Asian nation is “stoking the fire” over Taiwan’s independence by giving the US access to military sites near the Taiwan Strait.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
