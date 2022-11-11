(Bloomberg) --

BloombergNEF’s Allen Abraham wrote earlier this year about dynamics at play in Southeast Asia, where Chinese automakers are trying to gain a foothold in markets dominated by Japanese brands. Here in Indonesia, where BNEF is hosting a clean energy and transport event ahead of next week’s G-20 Bali and Business 20 summits, the push is visible on the ground.

The vast majority of the vehicles on the road are still from the likes of Toyota, Daihatsu and Suzuki, but you’re now also starting to see a growing number of shiny, colorful new Wuling Air EV models zipping around through Bali traffic.

The Wuling Air is the locally assembled variant of the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV, one of the best-selling models in China, where it’s very popular in urban areas. Sales in Indonesia only started in August and already are having a big impact on the local EV market.

This dynamic highlights how EV adoption can look very different in emerging markets than in developed ones like the US, where electric models generally have proliferated at the high end of the market and are slowly working their way down. China has already shown how EVs can start at both the top and bottom simultaneously, executing a pincer maneuver that eventually squeezes the middle.

Until recently, most emerging markets have been tracking closer to the US model, with a small number of high-end EVs targeting premium customers. But what’s happening in Indonesia, Thailand and other emerging markets indicates this may be about to change. If it does, it’ll have big implications for the amount of oil consumption that EVs displace this decade.

How fast the change takes place probably depends on vehicle quality as much as anything else. My taxi driver on the way to the hotel said that he has seen several waves of Chinese vehicles enter the local market in the past, only to fade away after a year or two because of poor reliability. Chinese vehicle manufacturing has made huge strides in the last five years, and EVs are much simpler to make, so this time may be different.

Looking further up the vehicle value chain, Indonesia is home to about quarter of the world’s known reserves of nickel, a key component of many lithium-ion batteries. Several local and global mining companies have announced plans to expand their nickel mining operations in the country. PT Antam, a state-owned mining company, is forming several partnerships with companies from China and Korea through the Indonesia Battery Corporation to expand the country’s nickel mining capacity. Private companies such as PT Huayou Nickel Cobalt and PT Vale Indonesia have also announced plans to expand nickel mining in the country.

There are currently no lithium-ion cell or battery component manufacturing facilities in Indonesia, but a forthcoming white paper from BloombergNEF looks at how this is set to change and what can be done to help make battery and component manufacturing in the region more competitive. Companies including CATL, LG Energy Solution, Tsingshan, BASF, Zhejian Huayou Cobalt and Posco have announced plans to invest in manufacturing facilities that will process and refine nickel and cobalt and produce cathode active materials and precursors in the country.

CATL and LG Energy Solutions are also planning to set up at least 25 gigawatt hours of lithium-ion cell manufacturing capacity in Indonesia by 2025, which could be expanded to as much as 80 GWh by 2030 if there’s enough demand. The government wants to have at least 140 GWh of cell manufacturing capacity locally by the end of the decade and is negotiating new projects with several other companies for investments along the battery value chain. These initial projects will establish a new industrial cluster and supply chain around lithium-ion batteries in the country, and if realized would give Indonesia the largest cell manufacturing capacity in Southeast Asia in 2030.

It’s an exciting time for Indonesia, and it illustrates how electric vehicles are now a truly global story. We’ll be watching the country’s mining sector, battery manufacturing plans and EV sales closely in the years ahead.

