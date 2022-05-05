(Bloomberg) -- China’s top leaders reiterated their support for its Covid Zero strategy, even as virus lockdowns strain the economy.

The nation will speed up measures to tackle regional flareups, according to a meeting of the Politburo’s Standing Committee ed by President Xi Jinping, state broadcaster China Central Television said Thursday. China has made progress overcoming challenges from the latest virus resurgence, the worst outbreak since the first wave in Wuhan two years ago, the panel said.

“Our pandemic prevention and control strategy is determined by the Party’s nature and principle,” the Standing Committee said. “Our policy can stand the test of history, and our measures are scientific and effective.”

The comments follow remarks from White House Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci who said China’s virus lockdowns will unlikely be successful in the long-term. The nation’s economic activity contracted sharply in April as restrictions put in place to contain the outbreak closed factories and snarled supply chains.

China is facing sustained criticism and public discontent over its lockdowns to contain outbreaks across cities and provinces. While new cases in Shanghai fell slightly to 4,651 on Wednesday, infections in Beijing held steady at 50.

The nation will “resolutely fight against any speech that distort, question or reject” China’s Covid control strategy, according to the meeting. The Standing Committee also called for ensuring the supply of daily necessities to residents and meeting their needs to see doctors during outbreaks.

China has a large elderly population with insufficient overall medical resources as well as imbalances in regional development, according to the meeting. Relaxing Covid controls will lead to large-scale infections and lots of serious cases and deaths, damaging the economy and people’s health, they said.

Senior health officials made similar remarks about the Covid Zero strategy last week. They said it will give China time to boost vaccination rates among the elderly and other vulnerable groups, increase hospital capacity and develop and produce more antivirals before declaring victory over Covid-19.

