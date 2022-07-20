(Bloomberg) -- China’s top-performing mutual fund this year doubled down on energy stocks in the second quarter while cutting exposure to property names, a strategy that handed a 15% return.

Wanjia Macro Zeshi Multi Strategy Flexible Allocation Fund added more than 2 million shares of Shaanxi Coal Industry Co. last quarter, keeping the stock firmly as its top holding. China Coal Energy Co. was also heavily purchased, while major property developers China Vanke Co. and Seazen Holdings Co. dropped out of the fund’s top ten holdings, according to its quarterly report released Wednesday.

The fund’s strategy, managed by Huang Hai, coincides with a global fuel shortage spurred by reopening economies and supply disruptions, which shored up share prices of Asia’s coal producers. Meantime, China’s developers had a rough quarter despite policy efforts to ease the indebted sector’s woes, with the problem only getting worse this month with a spiraling mortgage boycott.

Read More: Xi Faces Surprise Revolt From China Homebuyers Seeking Justice

The extent of the Chinese market’s rebound in the quarter “beat our expectation mainly due to ample liquidity and recovery of extreme pessimistic sentiment,” the report showed. The benchmark CSI 300 Index added 6.2% in the three months through June.

The fund has returned 47% through Wednesday this year to top more than 6,000 Chinese mutual equity funds and hybrid funds tracked by Bloomberg. The CSI 300 is down 13% in 2022.

Read More: Star China Fund Manager Adds Alibaba, Tencent Stake in 2Q

Looking ahead, the fund’s managers are “cautiously optimistic” and expect China’s economic recovery to face pressure from Covid flare-ups and uncertainties surrounding the global economy. It may also hold some cash to cushion market volatility at some point, according to the report.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.