(Bloomberg) -- The world’s top steelmaker, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., said it’s facing “severe challenges” in the third quarter after first-half earnings missed estimates.

Echoing remarks from rival Angang Steel Co Ltd., the company warned Tuesday that margins have been squeezed after steel prices plunged more than raw material costs. The industry is contending with a deepening crisis in China’s property sector, which is crucial to demand, and the impact of virus flare-ups across the country.

Baosteel reported that net income shrank 48% in the first half. The steel giant made similar comments in June, which were followed on Monday by Angang’s warnings over falling demand, supply shocks and the impact of the virus, which are heaping pressure on the sector.

Earnings of China’s 25 listed steel mills in the second quarter were down more than 70% compared with last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The profits were similar to those made in the same period of 2020, when the industry was first hit by the pandemic.

Stimulus measures announced by the government have yet to arrest the industry’s decline amid a slowing economy. Chinese banks are facing losses as mortgage boycotts sweep the property sector, while economists turn more bearish on their growth forecasts for the country.

Baosteel said steel prices and demand may rebound marginally in the fourth quarter as the virus is gradually brought under control and government stimulus takes effect.

Despite warnings of a bleaker outlook ahead, there are some signs that the steel market may be on the mend. China’s steel-industry purchasing manager index (PMI) has risen during August to 46.1, up by more than a third since July. There’s been a marked boost to production and new orders this month, with requests for exports also rising.

Iron ore nudged up 0.3% to $97.65 a ton in Singapore as of 10:15 a.m. local time, with prices down more than 40% since their March peak. Prices in Dalian ticked up 0.3% after closing 4.5% lower on Tuesday, while steel rebar and hot-rolled coil inched up in Shanghai.

