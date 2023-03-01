(Bloomberg) -- Bao Fan, Chairman of China Renaissance, has been detained since February by the country’s antigraft investigators, the Wall Street Journal said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

  • Bao’s detention is related to investigation into Cong Lin, the firm’s former president, who Bloomberg News said last month has been involved in a probe by authorities since September
  • Note: China Renaissance said on Feb. 26 that Bao is cooperating in an unspecified investigation by Chinese authorities
  • Bao is being held under a special form of detention known as liuzhi, or “retention in custody,” where a person may be detained for as long as six months without access to lawyer, according to WSJ
  • Unclear now if Bao will be formally arrested and charged, it said
  • Before the detention, authorities had spoken to Bao several times over a period of months regarding the probe of Cong
  • Investigators asked Bao about a suspected quid pro quo involving a loan Cong helped arrange for China Renaissance before joining the firm, but Bao didn’t provide all the information, WSJ said
  • The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection in Beijing couldn’t be immediately reached by Bloomberg for comments outside normal business hours
  • NOTE: China’s Top Tech Banker Is Missing? What That Means: QuickTake
  • Missing Banker Bao Fan Had Plans for Singapore Family Office: FT
  • Star Banker’s Disappearance Surprises Even China’s State Lenders
  • Star Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business Elite 

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.