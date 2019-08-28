(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

There’s no winner in a U.S.-China trade war. What matters for the is who loses least. Bloomberg Economics’ analysis of 700,000 trade data points shows that, in one important respect, the U.S. is the biggest loser

Andy Haldane has spent 30 years working at the Bank of England, yet he may boast the greatest outside perspective of anybody running to become its next governor Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to suspend parliament raising the risk of a no-deal Brexit

German output will probably shrink by 0.2% in the third quarter, putting Europe’s largest economy into recession, according to the DIW economic institute

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed Bank of France Deputy Governor Sylvie Goulard as the country’s candidate for the post of EU commissioner

Iceland cut rates for a third time, while Israel is predicted to hold

The dollar has been ascendant in 2019 and forecasts for a U.S. recession are growing louder. If the greenback’s strength keeps up and the economy does shrink, that could make it harder to recover

