3m ago
China’s Trade Reluctance, Indian Easing, Hunt for Yield: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:
- Chinese officials are signaling they’re reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal pursued by President Donald Trump, ahead of negotiations this week that have raised hopes of a potential truce
- How much lower can India’s central bank drive interest rates after five back-to-back cuts? By as much as 65 basis points, say some economists
- The hunt for yield is still on in emerging markets. As that plays out, Asia should outperform, a Bloomberg investor survey finds
- President Donald Trump lauded a tight U.S. labor market as the unemployment rate hit a 50-year low. What he didn’t mention were the job losses appearing in manufacturing, a key industry for his base of supporters
- Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George said she dissented against rate cuts at the past two policy meetings, but would be prepared to support a further reduction if she sees evidence of sharply slowing growth
- Israel’s central bank is finding that words alone can’t cure its biggest policy headache -- a confoundingly strong shekel
- Gold bulls are finding that the global economy isn’t the only thing coming under increased scrutiny from investors
