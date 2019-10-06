(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

Chinese officials are signaling they’re reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal pursued by President Donald Trump, ahead of negotiations this week that have raised hopes of a potential truce

How much lower can India’s central bank drive interest rates after five back-to-back cuts? By as much as 65 basis points, say some economists

The hunt for yield is still on in emerging markets. As that plays out, Asia should outperform, a Bloomberg investor survey finds

President Donald Trump lauded a tight U.S. labor market as the unemployment rate hit a 50-year low. What he didn’t mention were the job losses appearing in manufacturing, a key industry for his base of supporters

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George said she dissented against rate cuts at the past two policy meetings, but would be prepared to support a further reduction if she sees evidence of sharply slowing growth

Israel’s central bank is finding that words alone can’t cure its biggest policy headache -- a confoundingly strong shekel

Gold bulls are finding that the global economy isn’t the only thing coming under increased scrutiny from investors

