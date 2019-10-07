(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Chinese officials are signaling they’re reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal pursued by President Donald Trump, ahead of negotiations this week that have raised hopes of a potential truce

The U.S. economy’s loss of momentum isn’t severe enough to warrant a further reduction to interest rates, two hawkish Federal Reserve board members said

Trump lauded a tight labor market Friday as the unemployment rate hit a 50-year low. He didn’t mention job losses appearing in manufacturing, a key industry for his base of supporters

German factory orders declined further in August, aggravating an industrial slump that has pushed Europe’s largest economy to the brink of recession

As the Brexit clock ticks down, here’s how the Bank of England is getting ready

The Bank of Israel is widely expected to hold its benchmark rate at 0.25% on Monday, leaving official borrowing costs just above their all-time low

How much lower can India’s central bank drive interest rates after five back-to-back cuts? By as much as 65 basis points, say some economists

Finally, here’s our preview of the world economy this week

