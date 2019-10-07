(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

Chinese officials are signaling they’re reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal pursued by President Donald Trump, ahead of negotiations this week that have raised hopes of a potential truce

German factory orders declined further in August, aggravating an industrial slump that has pushed Europe’s largest economy to the brink of recession

As the Brexit clock ticks down, here’s how the Bank of England is getting ready

The Bank of Israel is widely expected to hold its benchmark rate at 0.25% on Monday, leaving official borrowing costs just above their all-time low

How much lower can India’s central bank drive interest rates after five back-to-back cuts? By as much as 65 basis points, say some economists

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George dissented against rate cuts at the past two policy meetings, but says she’d be prepared to support a further reduction if she sees evidence of sharply slowing growth Eric Rosengren of the Boston Fed isn’t jumping on the interest-rate-cutting bandwagon just yet

Finally, here’s our preview of the world economy this week

