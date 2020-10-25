27m ago
China’s U.S. Challenge, Expectations Reset, Rates, GDP: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you start the week.
- Communist Party officials gather in Beijing this week to map out the next phase of economic development, just days before one of the most contentious U.S. elections in history will produce a president resistant to China’s ascent no matter who wins
- Investors banking on a coronavirus vaccine to save the world economy in 2021 need to temper their ambitions as scientists increasingly warn of a long and difficult road ahead
- Three Group of Seven interest-rate decisions along with data accounting for 40% of global gross domestic product will provide a temperature check for the crisis-disfigured world economy this week
- Malaysia’s king rejected Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s request to declare a state of emergency to tackle the coronavirus crisis
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the chamber could pass a pandemic relief plan this week, though a deal with the White House remains elusive and the Republican-led Senate might not act before elections
- Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said he has tested positive for Covid-19 but is asymptomatic and will continue to work
- Flying Cars or 140 Characters? Bloomberg Economics takes a look at some of the forecasts for technology ahead
- Whether it’s chartering a private jet for a flight to nowhere or hiring a luxury yacht, some in Singapore are going to extraordinary lengths to cure the cabin fever that’s set in as a result of the pandemic
