(Bloomberg) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng now heads up two of the Communist Party’s top financial sector policy making bodies, cementing his position as the nation’s top economic and financial official.

He was described as the office director of the Central Financial Commission, which is responsible for the top-level design and supervision of the country’s vast financial sector, according to a report by Financial News, a central bank-managed publication.

He was also named party secretary of the Central Financial Work Commission, overseeing the ideological and political role of the party in the financial system.

This is the first time the leadership of the two governing bodies was announced since they were set up in a reorganization in March, part of a move to give the Communist Party direct control and supervision over financial affairs. He made a speech at a meeting of the Central Financial Work Commission on Friday, which called for better party-building in the sector, according to the report.

Seen as the successor to former economic czar Liu He, He was also revealed last month to be heading the Communist Party’s top economic decision-making body. He’s a close confidante of President Xi Jinping, and has been tasked with overseeing all financial regulators — including a recently created super financial watchdog — as well as the housing ministry, Bloomberg reported previously.

China held a twice-a-decade policy meeting, known as the Central Financial Work Conference, last week. Officials vowed to set up a long-term mechanism to resolve debt risks tied to local authorities and signaled willingness to expand central government borrowing.

Liu, who stepped down as a vice premier earlier this year, was formerly the head of the economic policy body and director of the Financial Stability and Development Committee under the State Council, which has been absorbed by the party-led Central Financial Commission.

With the transition from Liu to He, China’s financial sector policies may also see a shift in focus with Beijing’s recent unconventional fiscal stimulus to support the economy, according to analysts.

“Liu He was obsessed with addressing risks in the financial sector, which led the government to take a restrained approach to economic support,” Trivium China analysts wrote in a note last week.

“With Liu’s influence waning, it’s more likely that the government will step in with more aggressive stimulus measures.”

--With assistance from Tom Hancock.

