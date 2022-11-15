(Bloomberg) -- China’s daily virus tally surged to almost 20,000, with enduring outbreaks in key cities testing local authorities’ appetite to ease the burden of Covid Zero restrictions while getting infections under control.

The country reported 19,609 cases for Tuesday, the highest since late-April when financial hub Shanghai was in the midst of a brutal two-month lockdown. The southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou remains the biggest hotspot, with 6,296 new infections. Chongqing posted a slight decline in numbers, but reported cases held above 2,000 for a third day.

The outbreaks are a major test for China’s recently overhauled Covid strategy, which includes shorter quarantine and reining in the onerous mass testing and sudden city-wide lockdowns that wrought havoc on the economy and residents’ daily lives. While the changes sparked optimism that the country may finally be looking to shift away from the zero-tolerance approach that’s left it isolated, officials and state media have reiterated that they’re sticking to Covid Zero.

The northwestern province of Gansu saw cases more than triple in a day, hitting 2,688 on Tuesday. Beijing’s infections dropped by 100 to 361.

In a further sign of officials easing the burden of Covid Zero, China will no longer prohibit cross-provincial travel businesses from regions designated as high- and-medium risk areas. The lifting of the mandate put in place in August 2021 sparked a jump in shares linked to Chinese online travel agencies.

