China reported more than 3,300 Covid-19 infections on Saturday as the country faces its worst outbreak since the early days of the pandemic and officials step up efforts to stem the spread.

There were 1,807 confirmed local infections and 1,315 asymptomatic local cases, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. The northeastern province of Jilin accounted for more than 2,100 cases. China also reported more than 200 imported cases.

Vice Premier Sun Chunlan vowed on Saturday to take stringent measures to stem regional clusters and urged officials to roll out rapid antigen tests on top of nucleic acid testing to keep up with omicron’s spread. The country should “resolutely hold the bottom line of avoiding resurgence of scale,” she said.

Key Developments:

Brazil Reports 100,231 Covid-19 Cases (8 a.m. HK)

Brazil’s Covid-19 cases topped 29.4 million, with 100,231 confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data. Meanwhile, the death toll rose by 859 to 654,945.

Virus Cases in U.S. Steady (4:55 a.m. HK)

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. were little changed from the previous day at about 79.5 million, as of 2:40 a.m. Hong Kong time on Saturday, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. The national increase in cases matched the average daily gain of less than 0.1% over the past week.

Brazil to Review Sinovac Use on Children Ages 3 to 5 (3:05 a.m. HK)

Instituto Butantan, the distributor of the Sinovac shot, has asked Brazil to use the Sinovac vaccine on 3 to 5 year olds. Brazil’s health regulatory agency will have seven days starting Monday to review the request, according to a statement from the agency known as Anvisa.

Sinovac’s CoronaVac Covid vaccine has been in use in Brazil since June 2021, and was extended to children as young as six this year.

China’s Tech Hub to Work from Home (8:40 p.m. HK)

China has asked residents in the technology hub of Shenzhen to work from home and has closed non-essential venues in a southern Chinese city as the country braces for a nationwide Covid-19 resurgence.

The growing clusters spawned by the highly infectious omicron variant in China’s most developed large cities and economic powerhouses have turned into an unprecedented challenge for the country’s Covid Zero strategy, a policy abandoned by the rest of the world.

Hong Kong Reports Over 27,000 Covid Cases (5:15 p.m. HK)

Hong Kong reported 15,789 confirmed Covid cases by nucleic acid test and 11,858 by rapid antigen tests, health officials said at a briefing on Saturday.

The city recorded 285 new Covid deaths, said Chief Manager of the Hospital Authority Sara Ho. There were 164 patients in critical condition, according to the officials.

