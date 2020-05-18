(Bloomberg) -- China will make its coronavirus vaccine a global public good once one is available, President Xi Jinping told the World Health Organization’s governing body.

Xi’s comments come amid growing concern that countries will put national interests first in the quest for a virus vaccine. The WHO is pushing a proposal that aims to ensure broad access to Covid-19 treatments and vaccines while offering an appropriate reward to creators.

China will also provide $2 billion over two years to support the fight against the pandemic, especially in developing countries, Xi said in a speech to the World Health Assembly.

