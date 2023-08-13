(Bloomberg) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing is willing to work with Cambodia’s new government to build to “high-quality” ties as Prime Minister Hun Sen prepares to hand the reins to his son.

Wang met Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on Sunday, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement. He also met the Cambodian king, Prime Minister-designate Hun Manet and other top officials during his visit which began Saturday.

Cambodia’s ruling party claimed a landslide election victory last month, with Hun Sen saying he will step aside as prime minister after nearly four decades in power. The 70-year-old strongman said the decision was made to keep the country stable, and that he and other top ministers in his cabinet will resign to pave the way for a younger generation of politicians.

West Point-educated Hun Manet, 45, will assume the job on Aug. 22.

Wang also said China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Cambodia in a framework that encompasses politics, production capacity, agriculture, energy and security.

Hun Manet said the new Cambodian administration will maintain the continuity and stability of domestic and foreign policies, according to a separate statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

