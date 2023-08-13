You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
1h ago
China’s Wang Meets Cambodia’s Top Leaders Ahead of Power Shift
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing is willing to work with Cambodia’s new government to build to “high-quality” ties as Prime Minister Hun Sen prepares to hand the reins to his son.
Wang met Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on Sunday, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement. He also met the Cambodian king, Prime Minister-designate Hun Manet and other top officials during his visit which began Saturday.
Cambodia’s ruling party claimed a landslide election victory last month, with Hun Sen saying he will step aside as prime minister after nearly four decades in power. The 70-year-old strongman said the decision was made to keep the country stable, and that he and other top ministers in his cabinet will resign to pave the way for a younger generation of politicians.
West Point-educated Hun Manet, 45, will assume the job on Aug. 22.
Wang also said China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Cambodia in a framework that encompasses politics, production capacity, agriculture, energy and security.
Hun Manet said the new Cambodian administration will maintain the continuity and stability of domestic and foreign policies, according to a separate statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.
