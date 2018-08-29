{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    2h ago

    China's Weichai Power to acquire 19.9% stake in Ballard Power

    The Canadian Press

    Ballard Power

    Technicians walk inside the main production and testing area at the Ballard Power Systems Inc. facility in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, on Friday, April 22, 2016. , James MacDonald/Bloomberg

    VANCOUVER -- Chinese company Weichai Power has signed a deal to become the largest shareholder in Ballard Power Systems and establish a joint venture in China with the Canadian fuel cell company.

    The companies announced an agreement that will see Weichai acquire a 19.9 per cent stake in Ballard for $163 million.

    Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co. Ltd. -- a current Ballard investor and Chinese partner -- has also agreed to invest a further $20 million to maintain its 9.9 per cent stake in Ballard.

    As long as Weichai maintains at least a 15 per cent stake in Ballard it will have the right to nominate two directors to Ballard's board, which will expand to nine directors from seven.

    The Chinese firm has also agreed that, if a third-party makes an offer to buy Ballard, Weichai will have the right to make a superior proposal or otherwise must vote its shares in accordance with the Ballard board recommendation.

    Weichai is an automotive and equipment manufacturer specializing in powertrains, automobiles, intelligent logistics, automotive parts and components.