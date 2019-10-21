(Bloomberg) -- China’s wind power growth won’t slow drastically after 2020, when subsidies for onshore developments get gradually phased out, according to Zhang Xiaozhao, deputy director of renewable energy department at China Huaneng Group.

The market needs to be developed in a managed and coordinated way, Zhang said at a conference in Beijing. Huaneng will continue its transition and strengthen investments in clean energy for the long term, he said.

