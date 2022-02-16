(Bloomberg) -- The Beijing Winter Olympics are approaching zero positive cases of Covid-19 daily, a victory for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s strategy of preventing the virus from disrupting the event.

Cases found at the city’s international airport and within the bubble have hovered in the single digits for the past five straight days, with only two reported on Wednesday. A total of 435 cases have been recorded since Jan. 23 among athletes, coaches and stakeholders, according to a statement released by the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games.

As the last major economy that’s still sticking to a so-called Covid Zero strategy, China has kept all Olympics-related personnel in a strictly controlled “closed loop” where everyone has to get a Covid test every day and masks are worn at nearly all times, ensuring no outbreak in the rest of the world’s No. 2 economy is seeded by travelers from abroad.

“The success of the countermeasures means the success of the games,” Huang Chun, deputy director-general of the office of pandemic prevention and control at the organizing committee, said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

