(Bloomberg) -- Wuhan completed mass Covid testing of local residents after new local cases were reported in the original epicenter of the pandemic.

The local government has completed testing on 11.3 million people, covering most of the city’s population except for college students on summer break and children under the age of 6 years, according to a virus control briefing held by Wuhan government on Sunday.

Nine positive cases were found from the testing and the infected people have been hospitalized, officials said.

The city government announced the citywide testing on Tuesday after three local confirmed infections were reported Monday. The latest data from the government showed that Wuhan added another six cases on Aug. 7.

