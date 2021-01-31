(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called on officials to step up protection of intellectual property rights from the perspective of “national strategy,” Xinhua News Agency reported.

Protecting intellectual property is key to China’s opening up, national security and quality development, the report said, citing an article by Xi that will be published by Qiushi magazine on Feb. 1.

Xi said officials should be aware of shortcomings in intellectual property protection and implement deep reforms in the sector, according to the Xinhua report.

