BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping is congratulating U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and expressing hope for "win-win co-operation" amid conflicts over trade, technology and security that plunged relations to their lowest level in decades.

In a congratulatory message, Xi told Biden that "healthy and stable" relations are "the common expectation of the international community."

Biden is widely expected to try to resume co-operation with China on North Korea, climate change and the coronavirus following the confrontational approach of President Donald Trump, who launched a tariff war and sanctioned Chinese companies.

But analysts expect few major U.S. policy changes due to widespread frustration with Beijing over trade, human rights and technology theft.



