China's Xi Jinping Will Attend G-20 Summit in Japan This Month

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend Group of 20 summit in Japan from June 27 to 29 on the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lu Kang.

Lu made the remarks on the ministry’s website Sunday, without saying whether Xi will meet U.S. President Donald Trump during the summit.

