(Bloomberg) -- China confirmed that Xi Jinping plans to travel to Central Asia this week, in what would be the president’s first trip aboard since the pandemic hit more than two years ago.

Xi will visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from Wednesday to Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday, confirming earlier reports from those countries. Uzbekistan is hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Summit, which will give Xi a chance to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in person for the first time since Moscow’s began its invasion of Ukraine in February.

Xi’s first trip abroad since January 2020 marks his return to the global spotlight after being the only Group of 20 leader to avoid traveling outside his country under the pandemic.

The Central Asian tour is also notable for Xi himself, as it comes ahead of the twice-in-a-decade party congress that kicks off on Oct. 16, where the Chinese leader is expected to take a precedent-busting third term.

