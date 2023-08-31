(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will likely skip the upcoming leaders summit of the Group of Twenty nations in India next month, Reuters reported, citing government and diplomatic sources familiar with the matter.

Instead, Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent Beijing at the meeting to be held in New Delhi, according to the report, which cited two Indian officials, one diplomat based in China and another government official from a G-20 nation.

The US has announced President Joe Biden will visit India for the summit from Sept. 7 to 10, while Russia said it will send Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as the nation’s leader, Vladimir Putin, will not travel.

Xi has spent only six days out of the country so far this year, visiting Moscow in March and attending a summit of emerging economies in South Africa earlier this month.

