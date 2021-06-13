(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered officials to check for safety risks ahead of the Chinese Communist Party’s 100th anniversary, the state-owned radio broadcaster reported Sunday, following a deadly gas explosion in Hubei province.

Xi told local authorities to “improve political sensitivity” and thoroughly investigate safety risks throughout the country to “create a good atmosphere” for the Party’s anniversary, according to China National Radio.

The explosion on Sunday morning in the city of Shiyan killed at least 12 people and injured more than 100, including 39 of them seriously, China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported earlier. The cause of the incident is still under investigation, the report said.

The Party is slated to celebrate its 100th anniversary early next month.

