(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called for the release of all civilians detained during the Israel-Hamas war and reiterated his call for an immediate cease-fire at a summit organized by the BRICS group of nations.

“China believes that the following is urgent and imperative: first, all the parties to the conflict must end hostilities and achieve a cease-fire immediately,” Xi said, addressing leaders from countries including Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa and Iran by video. “All the parties must stop all violence and attacks against civilians, release civilians held captive, and act to prevent loss of more lives and spare people from more miseries.”

“More humanitarian assistance should be provided to the population in Gaza,” the Chinese leader added. “China will provide more supplies and assistance according to need of people in Gaza,” he said, while calling for a stop to forced relocations and a halt to water, electricity and oil supplies that “targets people in Gaza as a collective punishment.”

Xi first called for an immediate cease-fire in the war in October. His call for a de-escalation in the conflict was echoed by others who addressed the meeting.

“We all agreed that this crisis has gone on for far too long and now needs to be resolved,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his closing remarks. “We have called for an immediate and durable and sustained truce.”

China seperately hosted senior foreign policy officials from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, the Palestinian Authority and others for “in-depth” talks on easing hostilities in the Gaza crisis, the latest move by Beijing to try and bolster its credentials as a global peacemaker. Those discussions were about “immediately stopping the military escalation” and “delivering the necessary humanitarian aid,” Saudi state media has said.

Nicholas Burns, the US’s top diplomat in China, last month urged Beijing to denounce terrorism by Hamas, and cited its stance toward the group as yet another challenge in ties between the world’s biggest economies. The US and European Union have designated Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and other Arab states have grown increasingly critical of Israel as it escalated war against Hamas in Gaza. The militant group attacked Israel on Oct. 7 from Gaza, killing about 1,200 people. Israel’s since bombarded the Palestinian territory and launched a ground offensive, which the Hamas-run health ministry says has claimed more than 13,000 lives.

In his speech Tuesday, Xi urged the international community to take concrete measures to prevent the escalation of the conflicts and the impact on the stability of the entire Middle East. He also called for a prompt convening of an international peace conference to build consensus for peace and work toward an early comprehensive, just and sustainable solution.

Leaders and officials from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates, who’ve been invited to join BRICS from next year, also participated in the online summit.

