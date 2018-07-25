(Bloomberg) -- Trade wars should be rejected because there will be “no winner” from such actions, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

Those who pursue a trade-war course “will only hurt themselves,” Xi said at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg Wednesday, calling on Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to jointly reject unilateralism and protectionism.

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed billions of dollars of tariffs on Chinese goods to retaliate for what he says are unfair practices that have resulted in a huge trade imbalance. Escalating trade tensions are threatening to derail a global upswing that’s already losing momentum amid weaker-than-expected growth in Europe and Japan as financial markets seem complacent to the mounting risks, the International Monetary Fund warned July 16.

The annual summit of the coterie of emerging economic powers first identified by former Goldman Sachs Asset Management Chairman Jim O’Neill is the 10th since its leaders started meeting.

O’Neill coined the BRIC term in 2001 to describe the four emerging powers he estimated would equal the U.S. in joint economic output by 2020. Brazil, Russia, India and China invited South Africa to join the group in December 2010. The five countries’ GDP is now more than 90 percent the size of U.S. output.

