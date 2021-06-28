(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to deliver an address honoring members of the ruling Communist Party as it celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Xi will make the speech as part of an event Tuesday in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, where he will also hand out red, gold and white medals adorned with the party’s hammer-and-sickle emblem to “outstanding” individuals and groups, the official Xinhua News Agency said. The address is one of several events this week planned to mark the party’s founding in 1921 in Shanghai by a handful of revolutionaries.

The anniversary will not only highlight the Communist Party’s confidence after a 100 years but also the dominance of Xi, who has led it for almost a decade. While China’s rise is facing increasing resistance from the U.S. and its allies, Xi remains firmly in control of domestic politics ahead of a party congress next year expected to give him a third term.

Xi will make an important speech at an event Thursday, the Ministry of National Defense said last week. Warplanes and helicopters have been seen flying in formations above Beijing spelling out “100” and “71” for July 1, the state-run Global Times reported, citing an aerospace publication.

In recent weeks, Xi has been leading top party figures to major sites such a new museum devoted to its history and Mao Zedong’s former home in Zhongnanhai, the organization’s walled nerve center in the Chinese capital. Xi has used the visits to make pledges that he will pass down the party’s “red blood” and guard the nation’s “red rivers and mountains,” comments indicating his focus remains on ensuring the party’s continued hold on power.

China is expected to announce during the celebrations that it has achieved its goal of building a “moderately prosperous” society, Citic Securities Co. wrote in a note dated Friday, and that future targets would be set at narrowing the wealth gap and improving equality.

The Beijing police force said on an official social media account that traffic will be halted in areas near Tiananmen Square until the July 1 event is over.

People entering the city by rail and air say they are subject to stricter security checks, and travel websites show that most direct flights from Shenzhen are unavailable, a development that comes after after a small outbreak of Covid-19 cases was found in the southern city’s airport.

Officials across the country are using the event to mark the completion of major infrastructure projects, such as a high-speed rail line in Tibet and the Baihetan hydropower facility along the Yunnan-Sichuan border.

The award Xi will hand out is called the July 1 Medal, the official China Daily reported. It was created this year to honor distinguished members and organizations, the English-language newspaper said, becoming the party’s highest honor.

