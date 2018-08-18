(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit Pyongyang next month as ties between the two countries improve amid mounting U.S.-China trade tensions, The Straits Times reported, without citing anyone.

Xi has been invited by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the country’s founding on Sept. 9, the paper said. The visit would be the first by the Chinese leader to the North Korean capital since Xi took power in 2012, it said.

North Korea also asked South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit for the celebrations during high-level talks earlier this month, Asahi Shimbun has reported, citing people familiar with inter-Korean relations.

