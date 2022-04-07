(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will celebrate stars of the Winter Olympics at a ceremony in Beijing, a pageant that comes as record virus cases in the financial hub Shanghai present him with possibly the biggest challenge of his tenure.

The Chinese leader will give a speech Friday morning at the Great Hall of the People to “honor those who have made outstanding contributions” to the event, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu is among 150 people expected to be honored, along with film director Zhang Yimou, who orchestrated the opening and closing ceremonies, and short track speed skater Wu Dajing, according to an April 2 notice in the Communist Party’s mouthpiece newspaper, People’s Daily.

The Olympic Games took place without a major protest, diplomatic incident or virus debacle, despite facing headwinds from a U.S.-led diplomatic boycott over alleged human rights abuses in China’s western Xinjiang region and tennis star Peng Shuai’s allegations of mistreatment by a former vice premier.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine began days after the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics, meaning war in Europe did not overshadow China’s big moment. Beijing ended the event with a record nine gold medals.

The celebration in Beijing comes as desperate scenes emerge from the financial hub of Shanghai, where some 25 million residents are locked down with many struggling to access basic medical care and food supplies. That has led to growing outbursts of frustration among residents, with some saying the Communist Party’s cure for Covid is worse than the disease.

The northeastern province of Jilin, a farming and automaking hub, has also been locked down for nearly a month.

