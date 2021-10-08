(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to make a new overture to Taiwan, days after sending a record number of warplanes near the island as part of a yearslong pressure campaign against its democratically elected government.

The president’s appeal is anticipated Saturday as part of a speech marking the 1911 uprising that toppled the last Qing emperor and led to the founding of the Republic of China. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is scheduled to deliver an address commemorating the same event the next day, giving her a chance to make a direct response to Xi.

Xi is expected to reaffirm China’s support for a peaceful union with Taiwan while opposing foreign interference and the island’s independence, Taipei-based United Daily News reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. That would represent Xi’s most high-profile comments on the issue since July 1, when he declared taking control of Taiwan as the Communist Party’s “historic mission” and “unshakable commitment.”

While the governments in both Beijing and Taipei trace their origins to the 1911 revolution, the Communist Party was never able to capture Taiwan in a subsequent civil war and the Republic of China government lived on there. China still considers the island part of its territory and has asserted the right to take it by force, although Tsai argues she leads a sovereign nation.

The anniversary follows a particularly tense week in the Taiwan Strait, with China sending scores of military planes into the island’s air-defense-identification zone while the U.S. and its allies held military exercises in nearby waters. On Friday, Beijing urged Washington to abide by its agreement to keep troops out of Taiwan after an American defense official confirmed reports that U.S. military advisers had been deployed there.

Xi’s earlier efforts to appeal to Taiwan, where government surveys showed fewer than 10% of its 23.5 million residents favor unification, have backfired. His January 2019 call for a “one country, two systems” union similar to Hong Kong’s was even rejected by Taiwan’s China-friendly opposition, and support fell further after the city’s Beijing-appointed government crushed mass pro-democracy protests.

Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang last month elected moderate Eric Chu as its leader, providing a potential opening for Xi to resume communication with the island. Xi urged cooperation on “national reunification” in a congratulatory letter to Chu, prompting the former New Taipei City mayor to pledge to affirm his opposition to Taiwan’s independence and find “common ground.”

Xi’s speech Saturday is expected to invoke revolutionary leader Sun Yat-sen’s belief that “unification is the hope of all Chinese nationals,” and failing would result in “suffering,” according to the UDN report. His predecessor, former President Hu Jintao, used the line on the revolution’s centennial a decade ago to argue that a peaceful union was in the best interest of both sides.

Quoting Sun, Kuomintang’s founder, may be an effort to reach out to party’s modern successors in Taiwan, said Rana Mitter, a professor of Chinese politics at Oxford University.

“In recent months, Beijing has used almost exclusively threatening language toward Taiwan on the question of reunification,” Mitter said. “This speech may be an attempt to try and suggest that there is a peaceful route.”

