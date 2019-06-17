(Bloomberg) -- China’s President Xi Jinping will travel to North Korea this week at the invitation of Kim Jong Un, Chinese state media reports.

The state visit will be on June 20-21, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing a spokesman for a Chinese Communist Party department that handles foreign affairs.

Xi’s trip is the first by China’s top leader in about 14 years to the impoverished country, which is reliant on economic lifelines from Beijing. The visit comes after a meeting between Kim and President Donald Trump collapsed on Feb. 28 in Hanoi, in a fight over the U.S.-backed sanctions that are choking North Korea’s economy.

Kim visited China three times in 2018, including in June, a week after his first summit with Trump. In January this year, just a month before his second summit with Trump, Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju went to Beijing. That trip laid the ground for his subsequent meeting with the U.S. president.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Qi Ding in Shanghai at qding15@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sofia Horta e Costa at shortaecosta@bloomberg.net, Philip Glamann

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.