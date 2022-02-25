China’s Xi Urges Putin to Negotiate With Ukraine in Phone Call

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday afternoon, urging him to negotiate with Ukraine to defuse tensions.

“China supports Russia and Ukraine to resolve issues through negotiations,” Xi said during the call, according to China Central Television. Xi reiterated that China’s position has always been to respect every country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

How War in Ukraine Threatens the World’s Economic Recovery

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.