(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping toured flood-hit areas of Anhui province, turning his attention to the ongoing natural disaster after an absence from public view coinciding with annual summer policy meetings.

Xi inspected a Huai River floodgate in Fuyang city, reviewed disaster relief measures and visited flood victims, the official Xinhua News Agency said Tuesday. The site was near a flood-diversion area where authorities released 375 million cubic meters of water last month, submerging dozens of villages and swamping thousands of hectares of crops.

Xi urged efforts to modernize flood-control measures, adding that China had been “fighting natural disasters for millennia,” according to Xinhua. “We will need to continue the fight. This fight needs to respect nature, and follow the law of nature, and to co-exist with nature harmoniously,” Xi said.

China has been battered by severe floods since June, affecting more than 63 million people and resulting in 178 billion yuan ($26 billion) worth of economic damage, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management. The flood-prone Huai is a major tributary of the Yangtze River, which is bracing for yet another surge in waters in the coming days. Besides the flood-prone Huai, Yangtze River is also bracing for yet another surge in waters in the coming days.

The trip represented Xi’s first public appearance since July 31, when he attended a ceremony marking the completion of China’s BeiDou satellite-navigation system. Such mid-August re-appearances by top leaders are widely anticipated each year as confirmation that the Communist Party’s annual summer meetings in the resort area of Beidaihe have wrapped up, although state media rarely comments on the gathering.

The release of flood water in Anhui’s Mengwa area on July 20 marked the first time in 13 years that authorities had taken such action. Floods in China’s key farming areas, together with supply disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and locust swarms, have prompted Xi to launch a national campaign to curb food waste.

