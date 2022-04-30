Apr 30, 2022
China’s Xi Vows Healthy Development of Capital, Deeper Reforms
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping said China will regulate and guide the healthy development of capital and promote its positive impact as an element of production, Xinhua News Agency reported.
Speaking at a Friday gathering of the Politburo, the Communist Party’s top decision-making body, Xi also vowed to deepen capital market reforms and offer more space for the development of different types of capital, Xinhua said in a report Saturday.
Xi reiterated Beijing’s stance to prevent the “disorderly expansion” of capital and guard against financial risks. He also called on officials to strengthen anti-corruption efforts in the area of capital and resolutely crack down on profiteering that’s backed by power.
His comments came after the Politburo vowed more stimulus earlier this week aimed at arresting a sharp slowdown in the world’s No. 2 economy.
