China’s Xinjiang province tightened control measures after finding new coronavirus cases, amid fears of another outbreak just after the end of a recent spike in cases in Beijing.

The provincial capital Urumqi reported six confirmed infections on Thursday and Friday, along with 11 cases where the people didn’t display any symptoms, breaking a 10-day streak of zero new domestic cases in China. The source of the new infections is unclear and the local government did not say if the cases are linked.

In addition, Zhejiang province in China’s east reported July 15 that a person who traveled from Xinjiang was found to be infected, but did not display symptoms. China doesn’t include asymptomatic infections in its official case count.

From Friday, all outbound travelers from Urumqi airport will have to show a negative nucleic acid test results to prove they are virus-free, and all inbound visitors will be required to do the same starting Monday. Subway service was halted in Urumqi and buses were also halted in Changji, a nearby city.

So far, Xinjiang has only had a very small outbreak, with a total of 77 cases as of Friday, according to local health commission. This mysterious flare-up is another signal that the virus is spreading in some unexplained ways, adding pressure to countries around the world.

Xinjiang is a landlocked region which borders eight countries including Mongolia, Russia, and Pakistan, raising concerns over whether the initial source of this new outbreak case came from an adjacent country. An earlier outbreak in Harbin in northern China was traced back to Chinese people returning from Russia with the virus.

