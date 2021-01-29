(Bloomberg) -- XPeng Inc. will recall 13,399 G3 electric sports utility vehicles due to an inverter issue that may cause loss of power and pose a safety risk, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said Friday.

The recall of the vehicles, manufactured between March 2019 and September 2020, will start Saturday.

The carmaker said it has delivered more than 24,000 of the SUVs in total. A Guangzhou-based representative from XPeng, which listed in the U.S. in August, said the company discovered the issue and voluntarily filed the recall plan.

“No accidents have been caused by the issue and the recall doesn’t affect G3 SUVs exported overseas,” she said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.