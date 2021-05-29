(Bloomberg) -- Shenzhen’s Yantian Port will continue to limit part of its port operation in an effort to curtail an outbreak of Covid-19.The port will now delay accepting heavy export containers until May 30, it said in a notice, after initially suspending such operations until May 27. Heavy import containers and empty containers are being processed as normal, the port said.

The container yard of the city’s major port has been clogged after five coronavirus cases were found recently. Local government said in a notice on Friday it will conduct mass testing of the entire population of the Yantian district.

