(Bloomberg) -- China’s surveyed urban jobless rate for people aged 16-24 hit 19.6% in March, according to National Statistics Bureau data published Tuesday, nearing the record high set in July last year when the figure reached 19.9%. The uptick may be partly explained by people returning to cities to hunt for jobs after the Lunar New Year holiday. The upward pressure on the rate will be closely watched in the coming months, especially as a record 11.58 million students are expected to graduate from universities and colleges this year.

